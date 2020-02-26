|
|
McKAY, Ngaire Elizabeth. Our Mum died peacefully on February 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by love. Dearly loved wife of the late David and mother of Elizabeth and Jimmy Tait, John (deceased), Susan, Robyn and John Perry (deceased) and Joanne. Adored Grandma, Great Grandma and Great, Great Grandma to many. Special friend of Roy. She will be truly missed and remembered with love. Mum's cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday, February 28 at 2pm. Always loving and greatly cherished by her family, she was in her 91st year. The family wish to acknowledge Gretchen and the Cranford team for their loving care and support. Donations to Cranford Hospice can be made at her service. Messages to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 26, 2020