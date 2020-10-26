|
GUNN, Ngaire Isobelle (Cooke). On October 24, 2020 at Princess Alexandra, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Brick Gunn, Mum, Mother in-law, Nana, Great Nana, and Aunty to a large and loving family and many dear friends. A funeral service for Ngaire will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, cnr King Street South and Lyndon Road West, Hastings at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 28 followed by a private cremation. A tribute to Ngaire or a message for her family can be left at www. dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020