Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Matthew's Anglican Church
cnr King Street South and Lyndon Road West
Hastings
Ngaire Isobelle (Cooke) GUNN

Ngaire Isobelle (Cooke) GUNN Notice
GUNN, Ngaire Isobelle (Cooke). On October 24, 2020 at Princess Alexandra, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Brick Gunn, Mum, Mother in-law, Nana, Great Nana, and Aunty to a large and loving family and many dear friends. A funeral service for Ngaire will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, cnr King Street South and Lyndon Road West, Hastings at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 28 followed by a private cremation. A tribute to Ngaire or a message for her family can be left at www. dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020
