ELERS, Ngaire Margaret. 31.07.1931 - 25.02.2020 Devoted wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Di, Sandra (deceased), Marlene, Ritchie and Kim, Donna and Po, and Vanessa (deceased). Loved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. Mum passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family. Back in the arms of her beloved Bill and her two babies. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10.30am; followed by interment at the Hastings Lawn Cemetery. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Elers Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 27, 2020