Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Ngia Emily (n?e Penny) McPHERSON

Ngia Emily (n?e Penny) McPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON, Ngia Emily (n?e Penny). After a life full of family, smiles, gardens and adventures, Ngia died peacefully at Summerset-in-the- Vines on June 20, 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian. Fabulous mother of Jane, Hamish, Fiona and Andrew. Loved grandmother of Hamish, Sarah, Emily, James, Olivia, and Louis. Treasured mother-in-law of Simon, Megan, Nicola and Frank. A private ceremony to celebrate Ngia's life has been held. Thank you to the team at Summerset-in-the- Vines, and Lorraine, for their care and support. Messages for the McPherson family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019
