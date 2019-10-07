Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas WYLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Charles . 04/08/1932 - (Nick) WYLIE

Add a Memory
Nicholas Charles . 04/08/1932 - (Nick) WYLIE Notice
WYLIE, Nicholas Charles (Nick). 04/08/1932 - 4/10/2019 87 years. Nick passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was a loyal, loving husband and best friend to Molly. A wonderful father to his four children, Mark, Russell, Bruce, Nicola. His eight grandchildren and two great- granddaughters adored him. We all love Nick very much. He believed in us, and in a profound way we always felt cared for and safe knowing he was there. A service for Nick will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, October 8 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to The Wylie Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.