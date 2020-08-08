|
PORTER, Nicholas John. Tragically taken from us on August 1, 2020 while swimming at Lake Zoar, Connecticut, USA. Loved and adored husband of Nicole (Southbury, Connecticut, USA). Loved son of Sandra and Bruce (Napier). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben and Deejay (Auckland), and Louise and Sam (Matamata). Loved son-in-law of Sharon and Danny Olmstead (Southbury, Connecticut, USA). Loved brother-in-law of Christine and Olivia (Chicago, USA), and Danielle and Michael (Washington DC, USA). A young man, taken way too soon from two families, countless relatives and even more friends in two countries that had become his homes. A day will not go by without our thoughts and conversations being of you. Details of a memorial service to celebrate Nick's life will be published at a later date. Messages to the 'Porter Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 8, 2020