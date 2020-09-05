Home

Nicholas John (Nick) PORTER Notice
PORTER, Nicholas John (Nick). Tragically taken from us on August 1, 2020 while swimming at Lake Zoar, Connecticut, USA. Loved and adored husband of Nicole (Connecticut, USA). Loved son of Sandra and Bruce (Napier). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben and Deejay (Auckland), and Louise and Sam (Matamata). Loved son-in-law of Sharon and Danny Olmstead (Connecticut, USA). Loved brother-in-law of Christine and Olivier (Chicago, USA), and Danielle and Michael (Washington DC, USA). A young man, taken way too soon from two families, countless relatives and even more friends in two countries that had become his homes. A day will not go by without our thoughts and conversations being of you. May the winds of heaven blow softly, and whisper in your ear. How much we love and miss you, and wish that you were here. A memorial service to celebrate Nick's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Porter Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 5, 2020
