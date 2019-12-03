|
|
SCOBLE, Nicki Jane. After a courageous journey at Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre on December 1, 2019, aged 44. Loved daughter and best friend of Lorraine, loved sister and sister- in-law of Arron and Jules, Todd and Marina. Loved aunt and 'Noodle' of Matthew and Marco, Sophia and Paige, Brooke, Abby, Flynn and Louis. Loved daughter of the late Chris. A memorial service for Nicki will be held at Oruawharo Homestead, 379 Oruawharo Road, Takapau on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 3, 2019