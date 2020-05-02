|
WATERS, Nicki. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Nicki was an extremely talented beautiful woman who had an interesting life. She will be remembered by many as an independent, an entrepreneur, an artist and writer with a dry sense of humour. Much loved and deeply admired mother of Michele and Simon, mother-in-law of Jeff and Gentiana. Very special Grandee of Gemma, Laura and Keelia, (great) Grandee of Cooper and Ella. A casual but fittingly stylish gathering will be held in Napier as an opportunity for friends and family to celebrate being fortunate enough to have had Nicki in our lives. Please communicate with Michele for details - PO Box 1779, Taupo.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020