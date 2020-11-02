Home

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
GREEN, Nicola Mary. Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 surrounded by her family and beloved animals. Adored mother of Mary and Becas, and Kate and Mike. Beloved Narni of Alby, Gabs and Harriet. Nicola will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and her four legged friends. A service for Nicola will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, November 3 at 10.00am. Messages to the Green Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2020
