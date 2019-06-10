|
CHRISSTOFFELS, Nicolaas Johannes Emilius (Nick). Died peacefully in Havelock North on June 7, 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene (deceased). Loved father of Wendy and Alex, Jenni and Chris, Pauline and Greg. Loved Opa of Emily, Katharine and Beth Pfeffer; Amy and Joseph Hackett; step- grandad to Yvette and Hamish Donnison; and gr. Opa to Eleanor Curry. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Vines for their care and kindness over the last five years. A service for Nick will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages for the Chrisstoffels family can be sent to PO Box 8141, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2019