Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel ENSOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Hugh ENSOR

Add a Memory
Nigel Hugh ENSOR Notice
ENSOR, Nigel Hugh. On May 8, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Loving husband of Liz. Much loved brother of Robyn and Kit Grigg (Akaroa), Christine and John Foster (Rangiora), Hamish (deceased) and Belinda Ensor (Christchurch), Amanda and Jeremy Nurse (Christchurch), Alastair and Prue Ensor (Geraldine). Respected brother-in- law of Prue Fincham and Peter Miller (Christchurch), Jane and Hugh Northcote (Waiau), Ruth and Paul Taggart (Ohoka), David Fincham and Sandy Zeisberg (Hawarden) and special uncle and friend to his nieces and nephews. Kim, Liz's cousin, and Tony Reid were his North Island family. Nigel has been cremated. His wish is to return to Glenariffe, Rakaia Gorge, Canterbury. It is a place he loved and wanted to share with others. A celebration is planned for the summer. Please communicate with Alastair for details - 027 436 4422. Messages to P.O. Box 111-53, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nigel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -