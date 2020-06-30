|
|
OSBORNE, Nigel. At Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on June 29, 2020, aged 84 years. Loved brother of Sandy Irving (nee Osborne) and the late Rodney, Diana Blake, Robin, and Christopher. Son of the late Albert and Molly. Loved by his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A service for Nigel will be held at 'Stonehaven', 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau at 10am on Thursday, July 2 followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent c/o Vickie Andrews, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 30, 2020