WRIGHT, Nina Crosborn. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her 100th year. Loved mother of Mark, Julie- Anne, Wendy 1 and Wendy 2. Adored Nana of Nicole. Nina's family would like to thank the staff at Bryant House for their love and care of Nina over the years. A service for Nina will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, November 25, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Wright Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 23, 2020