|
|
MORRISON, Nita (nee Traue). On September 29, 2020, at Reeve House, Mary Doyle Lifecare, aged 98. Loved wife of the late Bill Morrison and deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Louella, Bryan and Heather, Jan Morrison and Tony Lane. Adored and loving nana of Sara, Sean, Rebecca, Sarah, James and Blair. Special great nana to Liam, Patrick, Matthew, Joshua and Astrid. A wonderful sister, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the team at Reeve House for their friendship and many kindnesses to Nita. A celebration of Nita's life has been held. There will be a memorial service and celebration in Gisborne when travel restrictions are lifted and overseas family can attend. Messages to the Morrison family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2020