NICHOLSON, Noa Haerenga. Of Dannevirke, sadly passed away surrounded by her loving whanau on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Te Waiwai Rhodes. Devoted and loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill, Lionel and Jocelyn, Frances (deceased), Ron, Piki (deceased), Sidney, Marita and Roger, David, Elizabeth and Trevor, Gloria and Peka, Tamai and Claudia, Rhodes (deceased) and Sunny (deceased). Much beloved Nan and Nanny Kui of all her Moko and great mokopuna. Special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Nanny Noa is laying in state at Makirikiri Aotea Marae until Sunday, July 21, 2019 where a funeral service will commence at 11.00am, followed by Burial at Kaitoki Urupa. Messages to the "Nicholson Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942. Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu, me nga Anahera Pono me te Mangai hei tautoko mai, aianei ake nei Ae.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 19, 2019