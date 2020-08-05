|
STAUFFER, Noaline June (nee Boyd). Sadly passed away on August 1, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Werner. Loved daughter of the late Percy and Iris. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Arthur and Pat (both deceased), Ruth (deceased), Reggy and Percy (both deceased), Jeannie and the late Don Ferguson, Shirley and Brian Moore, Norma and Kevin Coombs, and Val and Keith Girvan. A much loved Aunt and Great- Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Noaline's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, August 7 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Stauffer Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020