ROSS, Noble George. 25.02.1946 Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home. Loving and adored partner of Helen. Loved son of the late Linda and George Ross (Dannevirke). Adored father and Pops of Dave, Sarah, Jim, Zoey, Ange, Sinead and Eli. Respected brother of Murray and Freda Ross (Te Awamutu), Ann and Brian Woodman (Auckland) and Eric and Jill Ross (Dannevirke). Adored stepfather, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many. A service for Noble will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Ross Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020