Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Noel Francis PYE

Noel Francis PYE Notice
PYE, Noel Francis. NZ13475 A.B. R.N.Z.N. Peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Carter Court Rest Home, Carterton. Aged 91 years. Partner of Lorraine. Loving husband of the late Margaret Pye. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Noelene (deceased) and Murray Roys, Tony and Diane, Wayne and Gail, Kevin and Karina and Chris. Adored Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance with Noel's wishes a private cremation will be held. Messages to the Pye family, C/- P O Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 1, 2020
