More Obituaries for Noel PARKINSON
Noel Herbert PARKINSON

Noel Herbert PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON, Noel Herbert. On November 27, 2020, aged 91 years. Peacefully at Leighton House, Gisborne surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Florrie. Loved father and father-in- law of Amanda and Kelvin Kelly (Hastings), and Guy and Carolyn (Wellington). Beloved Grandad of Claire and Gareth Williams, Philip Kelly and Jason, Kate and Todd Parkinson. Adored great grandad of Olivia, Lochlan and Emily Williams. A cherished brother, uncle and friend. A special thank you to the staff of Leighton House for taking care of Noel over the last five years. A private cremation and family service has been held, according to Noel's wishes. Donations to the St. Johns Ambulance Service would be greatly appreciated. Any message maybe sent to Amanda Kelly, 38 Kirkwood Road, Hastings 4120. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 1, 2020
