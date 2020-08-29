Home

Service
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East

Noel Laurence SANGSTER

SANGSTER, Noel Laurence. On August 26, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, aged 82 years. Deeply loved husband of Robyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Geoff, Adrian and Jess. Cherished brother of Pat (deceased), Kathy, John (deceased), and Jenny. Loved Grandad of Jacob, Thomas, Victoria, Jessica, William and Oliver. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for their ongoing care and support. A service for Noel will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday September 01, 2020 at 11am. Due to the current funeral restrictions numbers are limited, so please RSVP to Terry Longley & Son on 8777873 or [email protected] Messages to the Sangster Family C/O P.O Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020
