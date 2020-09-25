|
SANGSTER, Noel Laurence. The family wish to sincerely thank Cranford Hospice Staff for all the support they gave to Noel and family. A big thanks to Lynette and family, the Craft family, and the Hawkes Bay Motorcycle Club. We are extremely grateful for all the cards, calls, messages, food and flowers. Also a big thank you to the staff at Terry Longley & Son. Noel would of been proud of the service and to have his friends from the Motorbike Club riding with him to his last destination. R.I.P. Noel
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 25, 2020