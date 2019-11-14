Home

Noel Levi . (Happy) MERRIMAN

Noel Levi . (Happy) MERRIMAN Notice
MERRIMAN, Noel Levi (Happy). 25.07.1936 - 12.11.2019 Passed away with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband and soulmate of Yvonne for 60 years. Much loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Karen and Shayne, and Bronwyn and Ralph. Cherished Pop of Kylie, Blair, Stacey, Rebecca, Joshua, Gemma, Jeananne, Jimmy, Kane and their partners. Much loved Pop of his great- grandchildren. Uncle Happy to his many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House Trust can be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Friday, November 15 at 11.00am. All messages to the Merriman Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019
