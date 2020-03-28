|
WEBSTER, Noel Raymond. Passed peacefully and quickly on his own terms at Cranford Hospice on March 24, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Andrea and Sean. Loved poppy of Lukas. Loving brother of Pauline and Brian. Special thanks to Kate and all the Nurses at Villa 6 also Cranford Hospice for their care and support. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. Messages to the 'Webster Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 28, 2020