Noel Raymond WEBSTER

Noel Raymond WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER, Noel Raymond. Passed peacefully and quickly on his own terms at Cranford Hospice on March 24, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Andrea and Sean. Loved poppy of Lukas. Loving brother of Pauline and Brian. Special thanks to Kate and all the Nurses at Villa 6 also Cranford Hospice for their care and support. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. Messages to the 'Webster Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 28, 2020
