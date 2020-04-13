Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noel MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Robert MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Noel Robert MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Noel Robert. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loving father and father-in- law of Joanne, Robert and Deidre, Michele and David, Toni and Paul. Much loved grandad of Matthew, Petra and Lucca and friend to Stephanie. Great granddad of his two little angels Estelle and Nicole, and best friend to Zac. Thanks to all doctors and nurses at the HB Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital who cared for Noel. A big thank you to Cranford Hospice nurses and special thanks to Dr McCrory. Noel has been privately cremated. Messages to the Mitchell Family, PO Box 2170, Stortford Lodge, Hastings, 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -