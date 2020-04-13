|
MITCHELL, Noel Robert. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loving father and father-in- law of Joanne, Robert and Deidre, Michele and David, Toni and Paul. Much loved grandad of Matthew, Petra and Lucca and friend to Stephanie. Great granddad of his two little angels Estelle and Nicole, and best friend to Zac. Thanks to all doctors and nurses at the HB Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital who cared for Noel. A big thank you to Cranford Hospice nurses and special thanks to Dr McCrory. Noel has been privately cremated. Messages to the Mitchell Family, PO Box 2170, Stortford Lodge, Hastings, 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2020