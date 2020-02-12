Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
Noeline Elsie (Waites) BURTON

Noeline Elsie (Waites) BURTON Notice
BURTON, Noeline Elsie (nee Waites). Peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Scotty. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jennette and Jan, Geoffrey and Kathryn, Anne and the late Glen, Gloria and Simon, and Carolyn. Treasured grandmother of Richard, Wade, Tommy, and Frankie; Emily; Leonard, the late Elton, Alecia, and Charlotte; Shaun, and Laura; Hamish, Joshua and her 13 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Clive Medical Centre and Cranford Hospice staff for the care given to Mum. A service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Burton Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2020
