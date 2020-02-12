|
BURTON, Noeline Elsie (nee Waites). Peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. Aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Scotty. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jennette and Jan, Geoffrey and Kathryn, Anne and the late Glen, Gloria and Simon, and Carolyn. Treasured grandmother of Richard, Wade, Tommy, and Frankie; Emily; Leonard, the late Elton, Alecia, and Charlotte; Shaun, and Laura; Hamish, Joshua and her 13 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Clive Medical Centre and Cranford Hospice staff for the care given to Mum. A service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Burton Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2020