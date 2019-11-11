|
|
SLOAN, Noeline Frances. On Thursday, November 7 at Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital Hastings in her 96th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Jane (Australia), Sue Beaumont, Bernard (Deceased) and David (Deceased). Treasured Nan of her four grandchildren and their partners - Tim and Rosie, Katrina and Tony (Australia) plus Andrew and Laura, Todd and Emma (UK). Great Nana of Leon and Poppy, Abigail, Raphael and Amelia. Sadly missed by her many relatives and friends. Our thanks to her family at Bramlee House, Mary Doyle Lifecare. The life of our dear Mum will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday November 13 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. The Requiem Mass will replace the midday service of the day. Family flowers only. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Sloan family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2019