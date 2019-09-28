Home

WHITTINGTON, Noeline (McGaffin) Passed away peacefully at Gracelands, surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Mother and mother-in-law to Sharon and Russel Wall, Anne and Grant Gilmore, Brenda and Derek Tosland, and Murray (deceased). Sister to Mervyn, Joy (Australia), Ralph (deceased), Jean (deceased), and Raymond (deceased). Adored Nanny to her nine grandchildren and their partners and her seven great- grandchildren. Mum will be sadly missed as a loyal customer to the Duke Street Dairy and Big Barrel Stortford Lodge. Many thanks to Gracelands staff and her friends for their compassion and loving care shown toward Mum throughout the years, and in supporting her and the family on her final journey. In accordance with her wishes, a private service has been held. Reunited with her adored son.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
