FRASER, Nola Fay (nee Morton). Of Paraparaumu, previously of Eastbourne. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Fraser. Much loved younger sister of Jack, Tup, Keith, Violet Maulder and Ron (all deceased). Loved and cherished Aunt of Doug and Viv Morton, Grant and Susan Morton. Debbie Webster, Kathy Freeman (deceased), Bruce and Jane Morton, Lyn and Rob Menefy, Don and Tina Morton, Jenny Watson-Paul, Larry Morton (deceased), Kevin and Trish Maulder (both deceased), Brian and Jackie Maulder (both deceased), Diane and John Tompson, Jeni and Murray Sturm, Kate Morton, Andrew Morton (deceased), and her many great nieces and nephews and their families. Loved companion of Godfrey Rogers. A celebration of Nola's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to "The Fraser/Morton Family", c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA via www.rnzspca.org. nz would be appreciated. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020