MARSHALL, Nola. Now at peace after a lifetime of serving God. Treasured wife of the late Alex. Loved Mum to Jenny and the late Heather and Lynn. Loved Nan to many grand and great grandchildren. A celebration of Nola's 95 years will be held at Hastings Elim Church, 405 Victoria Street, Hastings on Saturday, December 5 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Ambulance or Enliven Presbyterian Support. Messages to the Marshall Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 2, 2020