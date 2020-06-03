|
KITE, Nola May. 10.01.1930 - 01.06.2020 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Treasured Mum of Lynley and Richard, and Rodney (Perth). Loved Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special sister of Alan and Maureen (Auckland), and the late Peter. Loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. "Our thanks to the caring staff at Hampton Court and doctors and nurses at HB Hospital" A service for Nola will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street Napier on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020