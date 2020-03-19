|
BURFIELD, Nola Patricia. Peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, aged 92 ½. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Derek and Gillian, Gary and Lorraine, Pam and Paka Tawhai (deceased), Yvonne and Barry Fisk. Treasured Nana/ Grandma of her 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren/ Mokopuna. Loved sister of Ray. Nola will be resting at her home until Friday morning. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nola will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery, Hastings on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11am. E Kui, hoki atu kit e reo karanga o ngā tipuna. Aue te aroha e.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020