Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel,
697 Main Street
Palmerston North,
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangaroa Cemetery,
Hastings
View Map

Nola Patricia BURFIELD

Add a Memory
Nola Patricia BURFIELD Notice
BURFIELD, Nola Patricia. Peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, aged 92 ½. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Derek and Gillian, Gary and Lorraine, Pam and Paka Tawhai (deceased), Yvonne and Barry Fisk. Treasured Nana/ Grandma of her 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren/ Mokopuna. Loved sister of Ray. Nola will be resting at her home until Friday morning. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Nola will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery, Hastings on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11am. E Kui, hoki atu kit e reo karanga o ngā tipuna. Aue te aroha e.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -