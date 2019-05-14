|
|
WILSON, Nola Zetta (nee Alexander). Suddenly on May 12, 2019, aged 80 years, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Jesse (deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and David, Ashley and Vicki, Desmond and Lesley, Craig and Gill, and Vicky and Paul. Loving sister of Margaret, Shirley, and Kathy. Adored grandmother of Alesha, Courtney, Anna and Blair, Stephanie, Robert, Alex, Nikki, Abigail, Michael, Alistair, Catherine, Jessica, and Corey. Details of the celebration of Nola's life to follow. Messages of condolence can be sent to 468 Dartmoor Road, RD6, Puketapu, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019