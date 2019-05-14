Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nola WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Zetta (Alexander) WILSON

Notice Condolences

Nola Zetta (Alexander) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Nola Zetta (nee Alexander). Suddenly on May 12, 2019, aged 80 years, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Jesse (deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn and David, Ashley and Vicki, Desmond and Lesley, Craig and Gill, and Vicky and Paul. Loving sister of Margaret, Shirley, and Kathy. Adored grandmother of Alesha, Courtney, Anna and Blair, Stephanie, Robert, Alex, Nikki, Abigail, Michael, Alistair, Catherine, Jessica, and Corey. Details of the celebration of Nola's life to follow. Messages of condolence can be sent to 468 Dartmoor Road, RD6, Puketapu, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.