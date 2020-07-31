Home

BOYD, Nona Sylvia. Peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on July 30, 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved mother of Yvonne, Ken (deceased), Denise, Tony, Robyn (deceased), Richard, Allan, Ronald, Brian, Chris, and their partners. Treasured "Nanny Nona" of her 21 grandchildren and 37 great- grandchildren. A service for Nona will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Monday August 3 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 31, 2020
