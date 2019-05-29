Home

Norah Anne (nee McKay) (Peggy) PERROTT

Norah Anne (nee McKay) (Peggy) PERROTT Notice
PERROTT, Norah Anne (Peggy) (nee McKay) 31.07.1921- 19.05.2019 Peacefully after a long full life. Peg loved teaching, plants and animals and she was an enthusiastic traveller. She was a fantastic cook, an avid reader, a friend to many and had a lifelong interest in current events. Most of all she loved and was loved by, her family - her parents George and Ivy McKay (late of Ormond), her brother Joe (deceased) and sister-in-law Olive McKay, her husband of nearly 65 years Dick (deceased) her children Richard and Rosemary, and Helen and Greg, and her grandchildren Joe and Lawry Perrott and Tamar Kinney. You live on in us Mum. Many thanks to the staff at Duart Hospital for their kind and loving care during the last days of Mum's life. Also thanks to the staff and residents at Summerset in the Orchard for their unobtrusive attention and friendship. In accordance with Peg's wishes, a private cremation has been held. However, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date - to be notified in this publication. Messages to the Perrott family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 29, 2019
