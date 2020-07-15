Home

HART, Norma Ethel. On Monday, July 13 at Dannevirke Community Hospital, peacefully with her son John by her side. Loved wife of the late John. Much loved Mum and mother-in- law of Denise and the late Colin Cunningham, and John. Loved Nan to Teena, Trevor, Dion and their families. Norma will be at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark St, Dannevirke on Friday, July 17, where you may visit and pay your respects between 10.30am and 12 noon, before she will travel accompanied by her family to the crematorium for a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
