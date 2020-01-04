Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Norma Margaret (Packer) WILKINS

WILKINS, Norma Margaret (nee Packer). On December 31, 2019, at HB Regional Hospital, aged 96 years. Loved wife of Walter Donald (Don) (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Janette (Havelock Nth), Pamela and John Glover (Raumati Sth) and Graeme and Beryl (Alstonville, Australia). Loved sister of Noel (deceased), Bernice (deceased) and Beverley. Loved nana of Christopher, Natalie, Tara, Alicia and Katrina, her 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the teams at Reeve House and HB hospital for their care and support. Norma has sewed her last stitch, preserved her last peach and knitted her final Teddy bear. At Norma's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to The Wilkins family, P O Box 8350, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 4, 2020
