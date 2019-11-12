Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma CAWSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma May. CAWSTON

Add a Memory
Norma May. CAWSTON Notice
CAWSTON, Norma May. November 7, 2019 Aged 94. Peacefully with family present, and in the care of the wonderful staff at Atawhai. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Cawston. Cherished Mum of Mark and Carole, Rosemary and the late Henry Wong, and Alison and David Zorn. Much loved Gran of Abigail, Jessica, David, Michael, Tristan, Conrad and Harley and their partners. Proud Great Grandmother of Mia, Zac, Isabel and Olivia. Private interment has taken place. A celebration of Norma's long life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -