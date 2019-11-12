|
CAWSTON, Norma May. November 7, 2019 Aged 94. Peacefully with family present, and in the care of the wonderful staff at Atawhai. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Cawston. Cherished Mum of Mark and Carole, Rosemary and the late Henry Wong, and Alison and David Zorn. Much loved Gran of Abigail, Jessica, David, Michael, Tristan, Conrad and Harley and their partners. Proud Great Grandmother of Mia, Zac, Isabel and Olivia. Private interment has taken place. A celebration of Norma's long life will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2019