Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Norman Charles GALLIEN

Norman Charles GALLIEN Notice
GALLIEN, Norman Charles. Passed away on February 9, 2020 at home in his beloved garden, 80 years young. Devoted husband to the late Dawn. Much loved Dad to Andrea, Brent, and Peter. Adored Dad-in-law to Sean, Kelly, Helen and Anna. Cherished Poppa to Amy, Mason, Paige, Ava, Kate, Regan and Jade. A Service for Norm will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, February 14 at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Gallien family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2020
