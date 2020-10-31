|
|
ROBINSON, Norman Eric (Norm). 1923 - 2020 Husband of Marg(deceased). Father and father-in- law of Lesley, and Alan and Jenny. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. Gone dancing with Ma. A memorial service for Norm will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Methodist Church, Wairoa on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1.30pm. Any messages can be sent to 14 Marine Parade Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020