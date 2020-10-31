Home

Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Andrews Presbyterian Methodist Church
Wairoa
View Map
Norman Eric . (Norm) ROBINSON


1923 - 2020
Norman Eric . (Norm) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Norman Eric (Norm). 1923 - 2020 Husband of Marg(deceased). Father and father-in- law of Lesley, and Alan and Jenny. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. Gone dancing with Ma. A memorial service for Norm will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Methodist Church, Wairoa on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1.30pm. Any messages can be sent to 14 Marine Parade Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020
