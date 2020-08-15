Home

WALKER, Norman John. After a short illness peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on August 13, 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband to the late Betty, loved father to Steve, Graham, Maurice, Ann, and Kim. Loved Granddad and Great Granddad to all of his grandchildren. A service for Norman will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Tuesday, August 18 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central- districts.cancernz.org. nz. Messages can be sent c/o Walker family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020
