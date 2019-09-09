|
BITTERS, Norman Laurance. NZ4214. Passed away peacefully at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home, aged 97 years. Cherished husband for over 60 years to the late Mavis. Adored and respected Dad of John, Stephanie and Rodney. Loved father- in-law of Bobbie (deceased), and Moyra. Special Pop to his six grandchildren and Great-Pop to his eleven great- grandchildren throughout New Zealand, Australia and America. Adored companion of the late Maureen. The family would like to thank the staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their loving, exceptional care. In lieu of flowers it was Norman's wish that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at the Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale on Wednesday, September 11 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Bitters' Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019