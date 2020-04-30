|
|
ASHBY, Norman Terry (Terry). On Monday March 30, 2020 in the care of Summerset in the Vines, in his 91st year. Youngest son of the late James and Katherine. Brother of Roger, Florence (Poppy), Robert, Katherine, Mavis and Douglas (all deceased). Loved husband of the late Nancye. Father of Howard, the late Gael, Stuart and Warwick. Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. In accordance with government restrictions a private cremation has been held. Messages to:- The Ashby family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 30, 2020