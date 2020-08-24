Home

Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Norman THEODORE

THEODORE, Norman. On Thursday August 20 2020 at Summerset, Taradale, Napier, aged 84. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Mark and Anna, Geoffrey and Angela, Megan and Gordon and Trent and Sarah. Loved 'Grumps' to his many grand and great grand children. A very special friend to John Clough. A private cremation service will be held in Hastings, followed by a memorial service in Wairoa at Pickerings Funeral Home, 62 Marine Parade, Wairoa on Thursday August 27, at 11:30 am. Please respect Level 2 limits for attendance. All communications to family can be sent c/- Pickering Funeral Services. Special thanks to the staff who took care of Norm for his short stay at Summerset. You can take Norm out of Wairoa, but you can't take Wairoa out of him. RIP Dad.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2020
