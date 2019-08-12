|
BOUSTEAD, Olga Edith. Of Dannevirke. On Sunday, August 11, 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Erl, dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Patricia and Trevor Humphries, Heather and Murray Loewenthal, Shirley and the late Colin Walker, John and Anne. Loved Gran to all her grand children, great grand children and great great grand children. A service to farewell Olga will be held in the Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, August 15 at 2pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019