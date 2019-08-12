Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga BOUSTEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Edith BOUSTEAD

Add a Memory
Olga Edith BOUSTEAD Notice
BOUSTEAD, Olga Edith. Of Dannevirke. On Sunday, August 11, 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Erl, dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Patricia and Trevor Humphries, Heather and Murray Loewenthal, Shirley and the late Colin Walker, John and Anne. Loved Gran to all her grand children, great grand children and great great grand children. A service to farewell Olga will be held in the Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, August 15 at 2pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.