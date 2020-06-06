Home

Olga Joyce (Paula) WOODS

Olga Joyce (Paula) WOODS Notice
WOODS, Olga Joyce (Paula). On June 1, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare in Carterton. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dennis (Dinny). Adored mother of Dean and Vikki, mother-in-law of Karen and Duane. Treasured Nana of Courtney and Luke, Eloise and Adrian, Timothy and Morven, Cruze and Pearl, Caleb and Levi. Great grandmother of Hudson, Addison and Austy. A celebration of Paula's life was held in a private service in Martinborough. Messages to PO Box 88, Martinborough, 5741 or visit www.tributes. co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020
