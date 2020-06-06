|
|
WOODS, Olga Joyce (Paula). On June 1, 2020, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare in Carterton. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dennis (Dinny). Adored mother of Dean and Vikki, mother-in-law of Karen and Duane. Treasured Nana of Courtney and Luke, Eloise and Adrian, Timothy and Morven, Cruze and Pearl, Caleb and Levi. Great grandmother of Hudson, Addison and Austy. A celebration of Paula's life was held in a private service in Martinborough. Messages to PO Box 88, Martinborough, 5741 or visit www.tributes. co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020