TROTTER, Olive Laurel Ivy. 21.08.1917-27.07.2019 Passed away at Mary Doyle, Havelock North, just short of her 102nd birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim), loved mother and mother-in- law of Alexandra (USA), Myra (Te Kuiti), and Gordon and Sue (Hastings). Grandmother of Robine and Cameron, Sherl and Simon, Leighton, Romelle and Alan, Natasha and Matt, Regan and Vicki and Great Grandmother of eight. Special thanks to the staff of Reeve House at Mary Doyle, Eversley Rest Home and Liz Anderson, Home Help Extraordinaire who enabled Olive to remain in her own home for so long. A service to celebrate the life of Olive will be held at the Hastings Baptist Church, 300 Karamu Road South on Wednesday July 31 2019 at 10am. All messages to the Trotter family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 30, 2019
