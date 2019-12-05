Home

Owen Stanley MUDGWAY

Owen Stanley MUDGWAY Notice
MUDGWAY, Owen Stanley. Passed away peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home on November 29, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved father of Grant and Karen, Brett and Vanessa, Sue and Pat. Treasured pops of Sarah, Scott, Emma, Caitlin, Samantha, and Josh. Son of the late Stanley and Annie Mudgway. Brother of the late Ken and Bruce. Forever in our hearts A private service to celebrate Owen's life was held at St Matthews Church on Monday December 2. Messages to the Mudgway family to be sent to c/- P O Box 8424 Havelock North. A very special thanks to the staff and management of Gracelands Rest Home for the wonderful care you provided.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019
