HEWITT, Pam. Passed away peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on May 9, 2019. Loving mother of Philippa and Vivienne. Loved Granny-Pam of Anna and Damon, Kendall and Natalie, Guy and Lisa, Kate and Kris, and Rob. Great Granny-Pam of Tabitha, Brittney, Augusta, Greta, Livia, Jack, Alex, Harry, George, Abby and Scott. A funeral service for Pam will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Mary's Church Restoration Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages to the Hewitt family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 11, 2019
