O'LEARY, Pam. We farewelled our dear Mum on May 23, 2020 at the age of 79 to begin her next journey with her loving husband Barrie (deceased). Much loved Mum of Neil, Mike, Donna, Mark, Sean, and their partners. Loved Grannie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Princess Alexandra and HB Hospital. Sincere gratitude to the wonderful Dr Lo for the care and attention he gave Mum. As per Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the O'Leary Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2020